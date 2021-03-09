Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases near 5,400 mark

Ujjain: Sixteen people tested positive for corona taking the number of patients in the district to 5,396 on Monday. The toll is 103.

Three senior citizens, 2 students and a college employee, an LIC agent and a medical store operator are among those who tested positive for coronavirus. Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm out of 217 sample reports received on the day a total of 16 persons (all from Ujjain City) including 7 women tested corona-positive. Overall, 153 patients, 72 of them symptomatic are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 74, 771 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 3 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,140.