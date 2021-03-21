Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases cross 5,700 mark

Ujjain: Twenty-eight people tested positive for corona taking the number of patients to 5,701 in the district on Saturday. The toll is 105.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 1,821 sample reports received on the day, 28 persons including 25 from Ujjain City and 3 from Nagda including 11 women tested corona-positive. All of them are symptomatic.

The new patients include 4 senior citizens, 2 factory workers, 2 government teachers, 2 bank employees and a court staff, a politician, a builder, a plumber, a teacher, a property broker, a private college teacher, a bank employee and a guard. Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined.

Overall, 299 patients, 141 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 1, 84, 690 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 11 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,297.

82 cough up Rs15,6K for not wearing mask, 14 jailed

Due to increase in corona infection cases in Ujjain and in view of the spread of corona in adjoining districts, it has been made mandatory to wear masks in Ujjain district. On Sunday, 82 violators who did not wear masks were fined Rs 15, 600 and 14 persons were sent to temporary jail, said additional collector Jitendra Singh Chouhan.