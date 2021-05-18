Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases cross 18,000 mark; 3 more die of corona, toll 164

Ujjain: Three more persons died due to corona in the district taking the toll to 164. While 151 people tested positive for corona taking the tally in the district to 18,094. The city logged 81 cases.

On Monday, with the death of one more person due to corona the toll reached 161 in the district.

A total of 154 people tested positive for corona on the day taking the district’s tally to 17,943. Out of 1,565 sample reports, 124 persons from Ujjain City, 14 from Barnagar, 9 from Mahidpur, 2 each from Nagda, Tarana and Ghattia and 1 from Khachrod including 56 women tested corona positive on Monday. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,719 active patients, 1,330 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,71,562 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 345 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 15,063.

POSITIVITY RATE DOWN TO 9%

On Monday, the district reported positivity rate in single digit at 9 per cent. Eight positive cases were found in Harsodan village, 7 in Gondia village and 6 in Akasoda village. Six children below 10 also tested corona positive. Two kids of 2 years tested positive in Trupti Vihar and Govardhan Dham. A 3-year-old child in Vivekananda Colony, a 5-year-old child in Akasoda, a 6-year-old in Gondia and an 8-year-old in Harsodan also tested positive.

Two kin of cops residing in the Naagjhiri Police Lines were also infected. A distinguished medical practitioner in Musaddipura, 4 of a family, aged 33, 34, 71 and 74 years, in Mahesh Vihar Colony also tested positive. On May 13, 4 members of the same family tested positive. Two members of a family in Mahananda Nagar, Mahakal Vanijyik Kendra, State Bank Colony, Sethi Nagar, Govardhana Dham and Parwana Nagar also tested corona positive. Six government servants also tested positive

Ravi Jaiswal ‘did not’ die due to corona

Young lawyer Ravi Jaiswal died while undergoing treatment for Corona. Ravi was undergoing treatment for corona in RD Gardi Medical College Hospital. Netizens raised questions about the cause of Ravi’s death on social media. A post on social media questioned as to why the administration is not reporting corona as the cause of his death. This is has become a norm- people are admitted to the dedicated corona hospital, they are provided treatment for corona. Until they are alive, they are considered as corona patients, BUT if they die, they are declared corona-negative. This jugglery of numbers is incomprehensible, said a local. On the other hand, Kalidas Montessori School computer HOD Bharat Shrivastava died due to corona. Teachers’ fraternity paid rich tributes on his demise.

Chaudhary sisters’ departure shocks everyone

Dr Vinita Chaudhary, senior Professor and former head of the department of electronics and communications of Government Engineering College passed away. She was admitted to the private hospital in the city after being hit by Corona for some time. On Tuesday, she suddenly suffered a heart attack and died within a few hours. On May 1, her younger sister Dr Neeti Chaudhary, who was a popular pathologist, also died due to corona. College principal Dr Atul Sthapak among other colleagues and their kith and kin paid tribute to them.

CM TO REVIEW CORONA ARRANGEMENTS TODAY

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will leave from Ratlam by helicopter on Wednesday at 1.45 pm and reach here at the Naagjhiri helipad at 2.05 pm. He will take a Corona review meeting and then leave for Bhopal by helicopter at 4.15 pm.