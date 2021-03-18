Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases breach 5,600 mark

Ujjain: Thirty-five people tested positive for corona taking the number of patients to 5,620 in the district on Wednesday. The toll is 104.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 1,027 sample reports received on the day, 35 persons including 31 from Ujjain City and 1 each from Nagda, Barnagar, Tarana and Ghattiya including 13 women were tested Corona positive. All of them are symptomatic.

The new patients include 5 senior citizens, 4 students, 2 each LIC agents and cloth shop owners and a restaurant owner, a teacher, a businessman, an animation artist, a jeweller, an Ujjain Municipal Corporation employee, an station master, a shopkeeper, a transporter, a sub-engineer and an staff of PWD. Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined.

Overall, 267 patients, 125 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 80, 197 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 17 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,249.

63 covidiots sent to jail

Ujjain Municipal Corporation penalised persons who did not wear masks at its office. The officials also advised the covidiots to follow Covid norms. The district administration sent 63 people to temporary jail for not wearing mask on Thursday. The local administration also collected Rs 52,400 as penalties from 262 people for flouting corona norms by not wearing a mask.