Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases breach 13K mark; 2 more deaths take toll to 150

Ujjain: The district’s toll reached 150 as it logged 2 more deaths due to corona on Friday. The breached 13,000 mark as 235 from city among 284 people tested positive for corona. The tally stands at 13,114.

On Thrusday, death of two more corona took the toll to 148 in the district.

Due to the reasons of the state the medical bulletin for Thursday was issued at about 12.35 am on Friday. As per the bulletin a 75-year-old man from Ujjain City was admitted who tested positive for corona on April 28 died on April 29. While a 50-year-old woman from city tested corona-positive on April 26 and died while undergoing treatment on April 29.

On Thursday, 332 people tested positive for corona taking the district’s tally to 12,830 mark.

Out of 1,850 sample reports, 259 persons from Ujjain City, 26 from Mahidpur, 23 from Barnagar, 14 from Tarana, 6 from Ghattia and 4 from Nagda including 133 women tested positive on the day. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 3,182 patients, 1,656 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,38,978 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 241 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 9,500.