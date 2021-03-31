Coronavirus in Ujjain: 84 from city among 86 test positive

Ujjain: Eighty-six people tested positive for corona taking the tally to 6,361 in the district on Wednesday. The toll is 109.

While 70 more people tested positive for corona taking the tally to 6,275 in the district on Tuesday. As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm on Tuesday, out of 507 sample reports received on the day, 70 persons including 67 from Ujjain City and 1 each from Mahidpur, Ghattiya and Tarana including 22 women tested corona-positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 715 patients, 423 of them symptomatic are now under treatment. Samples of 1,95, 973 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 15 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,451.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Kshitij Singhal and superintendent land records Priti Chouhan were among the new patients who tested positive on Tuesday. Twelve senior citizens, 2 railway department employees, 2 government college lady professors and a PHE, a police, a statistics department and a Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee staff are also included in the new list of corona patients which was released on Tuesday.

The first traditional ‘jatra’ (darshan travelling) of the ancient Chintaman Ganesh Mandir saw negligible number of devotees on Wednesday. The temple, which use to witness huge inflow of devotees particularly villagers during jatras, today witnessed only handful of devotees although they maintained all corona protocols. The Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee has also started reducing number of darshanarthis. Now, about 6,000 darshanathis are given pre-booking entry in 7 slots between 6 am to 8 pm. Previously, these numbers used to remain above 10,000 a day. On the other hand, the Chimanganj Krishi Mandi also wore a deserted look in stark contrast to the peak days of wheat procurement in previous years. Procurement of wheat at MSP started on March 27, but the scenario at the Mandi suggested that corona effect prevails over the usual business there.

590 VIOLATORS SENT TO JAIL, SPOT FINE ON 359

Despite compulsion of wearing face masks in view of curbing spread of corona infection in the district, the people are not ready to comply with the orders. This was evident on Wednesday when the local administration detained a total of 590 persons and sent them to the temporary jails. Likewise, a spot fine of Rs 87,500 was recovered from those 359 persons who did not wear masks.

Gym owners stage protest

The district administration has closed the gyms until further orders in the city due to recent surge in corona cases.

To protest against the decision, the gym owners of the city on Wednesday staged protest at Tower Chowk.

The gym owners gathered at Tower Chowk and started performing pushups among other workout moves.

The gym owners appealed to the administration to lift the ban at the earliest so that the business does not suffer. They said that since last 5 months gyms have been banned due to pandemic and it has ruined their business. All the gym owners of the city participated in the protest.