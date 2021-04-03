Coronavirus in Ujjain: 80 from city among 94 test positive

Ujjain: Ninety-four people tested positive for corona taking the tally to 6,629 in the district on Saturday. The toll is 110.

As per the medical bulletin released on Friday at 11pm a 54-year-old male patient of Ujjain City was admitted in the hospital on April 1 after testing corona-positive. He was suffering from acute coronary syndrome and hyperglycemia and succumbed to the infection on April 2.

On Friday, out of 1,312 sample reports 89 persons including 83 from Ujjain City, 4 from Barnagar and 1 each from Mahidpur and Nagda including 30 women tested corona-positive. All of them are symptomatic. Overall, 857 patients, 497 of them symptomatic, were under treatment on Friday. Samples of 1, 99, 511 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 24 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,568 on Friday.

Twenty-five senior citizens, 3 government employees 2 healthcare workers and a MPEB employees, a property broker, a government teacher, an advocate, a Vikram University employee, a security guard, a retired army personnel, a building material supplier, a journalist, a Ujjain Municipal Corporation employee, a mobile shop owner, a marketing professional, a lady professor, a stationary shop owner, a bank employee, an LIC agent and a private teacher were found infected with corona on Friday.

NO RELAXATION FOR SHEETLA SAPTAMI PUJA

The second weekly lockdown came into force from 10 pm on Saturday. It will continue till 6 am on Monday. Collector said that orders were already issued under Section 144 of Cr PC in wake of corona pandemic, but these will remain effective for Ujjain city only. He also clarified that there will be no relaxations for the women on Sheetla Saptami puja falling on Sunday. He urged the women to worship the Sheetla Mata within the confines of their homes.

SPOT FINE ON 224, 258 SENT TO JAIL

In a joint exercise carried out by the administrative staff across the district on Saturday, 258 persons were sent to temporary jails for violating the Covid-19 protocol. A spot fine of Rs 60, 900 was collected from 224 people for not wearing masks.