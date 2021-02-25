Coronavirus in Ujjain: 7 more found infected in city

Ujjain: Seven more people tested positive for corona taking the number of patients to 5,247 in the district on Wednesday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 265 sample reports received on the day, 7 persons (all from Ujjain City), including a woman tested corona-positive. Overall, 66 patients, 29 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment.

Samples of 1, 71, 673 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 3 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,078.