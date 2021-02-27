Coronavirus in Ujjain: 7 from city among eight test positive

Ujjain: Eight persons tested positive taking the number of corona patients to 5,259 in the district on Friday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 252 sample reports received on the day, 8 persons including 7 from Ujjain City and 1 from Nagda including 2 women tested corona- positive. Overall, 57 patients, 21 of them symptomatic are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 72, 159 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 7 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,099.