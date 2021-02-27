Indore

Updated on

Coronavirus in Ujjain: 7 from city among eight test positive

By FP News Service

Tally 5,259, toll 103

File Photo/ WHO CARES? Despite Covid-19 protocols in effect these days, people assembled in large numbers at Ankpaat area to participate in Sair-Sapata programme, in Ujjain on Sunday. Norms like wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing were thrown to winds
File Photo/ WHO CARES? Despite Covid-19 protocols in effect these days, people assembled in large numbers at Ankpaat area to participate in Sair-Sapata programme, in Ujjain on Sunday. Norms like wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing were thrown to winds
FP PHOTO

Ujjain: Eight persons tested positive taking the number of corona patients to 5,259 in the district on Friday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 252 sample reports received on the day, 8 persons including 7 from Ujjain City and 1 from Nagda including 2 women tested corona- positive. Overall, 57 patients, 21 of them symptomatic are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 72, 159 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 7 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,099.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in