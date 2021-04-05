Coronavirus in Ujjain: 66 from city among 74 test positive

Ujjain: Seventy-four people tested positive for corona taking the tally to 6,801 in the district on Monday. The toll is 112. Among the new patients 66 are from Ujjain City.

Meanwhile, with a record 98 persons testing positive, the number of corona patients reached 6,727 in the district on Sunday.

Two more deaths were reported on Sunday taking the toll to 112. Both the deceased lived in the city.

According to an official of health department, a 55-year-old man who tested corona-positive on March 31 died on April 4. He died of heart failure, said his medical report. He was suffering from co-morbidities including bilateral pneumonia, diabetes and acute myocardial disease among others.

While the second patient, a 6-year-old boy, who tested positive on March 23, succumbed to respiratory cardiac arrest on Sunday, as per his medical report.

According to the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm on Sunday, out of 1,079 sample reports received on the day, record 98 people including 87 from Ujjain City, 5 from Barnagar, 3 from Ghattiya, 2 from Nagda and 1 from Tarana tested corona-positive. The list of new patients includes 39 women. All patients are symptomatic.

Overall, 936 patients, 517 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,01,380 people have been taken from across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 50 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners went up to 5,679 on Sunday.

Eighteen senior citizens, 5 government teacher, 4 students, 3 farmers, 3 bank employees 3 government employees, 3 private teachers, 2 healthcare workers, 2 railway employees and a journalist, a home guard, a property dealer, a medical representative, a medical shop owner, a Vikram University employee, a businessman, an engineer and a tent house owner tested are corona-positive on Sunday.