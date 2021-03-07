Coronavirus in Ujjain: 6 women among 13 test positive

Ujjain: Thirteen people tested positive for corona patients taking the number of patients to 5,362 in the district on Saturday. The toll is 103.

Two senior citizens and an engineer, an student, a builder, a businessman, an MPEB employee, a teacher, a property broker and an advocate were among those who tested positive for corona. Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 295 sample reports received on the day, 13 persons including 12 from Ujjain City and 1 from Barnagar including 6 women tested corona-positive. Overall, 127 patients, 56 of them symptomatic, are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 74, 173 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 8 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up 5,132.