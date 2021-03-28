Coronavirus in Ujjain: 58 from city among 72 test positive

Ujjain: Seventy-two people tested positive for taking the number of corona patients to 6,173 in the district reached on Sunday. The toll is 109.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm on Saturday, out of 1270 sample reports received on the day, 69 persons including 58 from Ujjain City, 7 from Nagda, 2 from Barnagar and 1 each from Mahidpur and Khachrod including 26 women were tested Corona positive. All of them are symptomatic.

The new patients found on Saturday include 13 senior citizens, 3 students, 2 government employees and labourers each and 1 each professor couple, printing press owner, cement shop owner, teacher, factory worker, medical officer, medical representative, LIC agent and catering worker. Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined.

As of Sunday, 641 patients, 379 of them symptomatic, are under treatment in the district. Samples of 1,93,858 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 12 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,423.