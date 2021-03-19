Coronavirus in Ujjain: 50-yr-old succumbs; toll 105

Ujjain: One more person succumbed to the coronavirus infection taking the toll in the district to 105 on Thursday. While 26 people tested positive for the corona taking the number patients in the district reached to 5,646.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, a 50-year-old person was admitted in the hospital on March 14 after being infected with the Corona disease. He died during treatment on March 18.

Out of 1,210 sample reports received on the day, 26 persons including 23 from Ujjain City , 2 from Tarana and 1 from Barnagar including 8 women were tested Corona positive. All of them are symptomatic.

The new patients include 5 senior citizens, 4 students and a marketing person, a software engineer, a medical representative, a lady professor-cum-executive council member of Vikram University, a field manager, a insurance officer and a medical agency operator. Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined.

Overall, 276 patients, 129 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 81, 407 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 16 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,265.

Rs 31.4 K collected as fine from 157

On Friday, the administration slapped spot fine of Rs 31,400 from 157 people for not wearing masks at public places. The administration also sent 55 persons to temporary jail for violation of corona norms.