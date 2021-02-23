Coronavirus in Ujjain: 4 more test positive

Ujjain: Four more persons tested positive taking the tally of corona patients to 5,234 in the district on Monday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 73 sample reports received on the day, 4 persons (all from Ujjain City) tested corona-positive. Overall, 60 patients, 27 of them symptomatic, are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 71, 103 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 1 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,071.