Coronavirus in Ujjain: 4 more found infected in city

Ujjain: Four persons tested positive for corona taking the tally of district to 5,216 on Friday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 268 sample reports received on the day, 4 persons (all from Ujjain City) tested corona-positive. Overall, 45 patients, 17 of them symptomatic, are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 70, 589 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 2 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,068.