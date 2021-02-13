Coronavirus in Ujjain: 3 women among 6 test positive

Ujjain: Six persons tested positive for corona taking the number of patients to 5,192 in the district on Friday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 237 sample reports received on the day, 6 persons including 5 from Ujjain City and 1 from Barnagar including 3 women were tested Corona positive. Overall, 44 patients, 18 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment.

Samples of 1, 69, 169 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 2 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,045.