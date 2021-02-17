Coronavirus in Ujjain: 3 women among 5 test positive

Ujjain: Five persons tested positive taking the number of corona patients to 5,211 in the district on Tuesday. The death toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 229 sample reports received on the day, 5 persons (all from Ujjain City) including 3 women tested corona positive. Overall, 51 patients, 21 of them symptomatic, are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 69, 861 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 4 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,057.