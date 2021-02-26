Indore

Coronavirus in Ujjain: 3 from city among 4 test positive

Tally to 5,251, toll 103

File Photo/ EXTRAVAGANZA AT WHAT COST? Throwing Covid-19 protocol to the winds hundreds of people assembled at the Ankpaat area, in Ujjain on Sunday, for the Sair-Sapata programme
Ujjain: Four persons tested positive taking the number of corona patients to 5,251 in the district on Thursday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 234 sample reports received on the day, 4 persons including 3 from Ujjain City and 1 from Nagda were tested Corona positive. Overall, 56 patients, 22 of them symptomatic, are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 71, 907 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 14 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,092.

