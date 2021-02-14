Coronavirus in Ujjain: 3 from city among 4 test positive

Ujjain: Four persons tested positive taking the number of corona patients to 5,196 in the district on Saturday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 249 sample reports received on the day, 4 persons including 3 from Ujjain City and 1 from Tarana were tested Corona positive. Overall 45 patients, 17 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment.

Samples of 1, 69, 418 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 3 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,048.