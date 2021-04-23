Coronavirus in Ujjain: 294 test positive in city as district logs highest spike with 350 cases

Ujjain: The district another highest single-day spike as it logged 350 new cases on Friday.

As per the medical bulletin one more died of corona taking the toll to 134 in the district. The district’s tally breached the 11K mark and reached 11,007.

On Thursday, a 39-year-old man from city who tested positive on April 9, died while undergoing treatment for corona on April 22.

While 259 people tested positive taking the the district tally of corona patients to 10,657 on Thursday. Out of 1,550 sample reports, 217 persons from Ujjain City, 18 from Barnagar, 16 from Tarana, 3 each from Mahidpur and Nagda and 1 each from Khachrod and Ghattia including 109 women tested positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,684 active patients, 1,353 of them symptomatic, were under treatment till Thursday. Samples of 2,27,392 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 291 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winner has gone up to 7,840.

On third consecutive day on Thursday, during the second wave of corona pandemic the number of new cases recorded were less than the recoveries in the district.