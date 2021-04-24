Coronavirus in Ujjain: 257 from city among 304 test positive

Ujjain: The district logged 3 more deaths and 304 new cases of corona on Saturday. As per the medical bulletin issued late on the day, a total of 257 people tested positive for corona in the city. The district’s tally thus reached 11,311 and the toll is 137.

On Friday, one more patient fell prey to corona takin the district’s toll to 134. As per the medical bulletin issued at about 11.45 pm, a 54-year-old man from city who tested corona-positive on April 18, died on April 23 while undergoing treatment at a hosptial.

On the other hand, the district recorded highest one day spike as 350 persons tested positive taking the tally to 11,007. Out of 1,750 reports, 294 persons from Ujjain City, 24 from Tarana, 15 from Barnagar, 6 each from Nagda and Mahidpur, 4 from Khachrod and 1 from Ghattia including 138 women tested positive for corona on the day. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, out of 2,711 patients, who are under treatment, 372 are symptomatic. Samples of 2,29,142 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. A total of 322 people discharged on the day taking the overall recoveries to 8,162.