Coronavirus in Ujjain: 25 from city among 27 test positive

Ujjain: Twenty seven people tested positive taking the number of corona patients to 5,553 in the district on Monday. The toll is 104.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 915 reports received a total of 27 persons including 25 from Ujjain City and 1 each from Mahidpur and Barnagar tested corona-positive.

The new patients include 8 senior citizens, 2 students and 1 each police department employee, travel agent, general stores operator, software engineer and government teacher. Eight more women have been found infected with coronavirus. Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined.

Overall, 226 patients, 105 of them symptomatic are under treatment. Samples of 1, 78, 178 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 13 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,223.

Media persons to get C-vax today

A day-long special camp to administer corona vaccine to city’s media persons will be held on March 17 at the old Sakhyaraje Maternity Home on Agar Road from 11 am to 5 pm. The media persons have been asking the local administration that they should be provided the vaccine for Covid-19. The City Press Club took up the matter with the collector Asheesh Singh on Tuesday. Subsequently, the collector ordered that the said camp be held immediately. District vaccination officer Dr KC Parmar said that media persons aged 45 years and above will be vaccinated from 11 am to 5 pm.

Spot fine on 169, 51 violators sent to jail

Due to increase in corona infection cases in Ujjain and corona in adjoining districts, Ujjain district has taken a drive to ensure that locals mandatorily wear masks. The administration on Tuesday, 169 people were fined Rs 33, 800 for not wearing masks and sent 51 persons to temporary jail. Additional collector Jitendra Singh Chouhan informed that teams have been deployed across the city since Sunday to impose spot fine on flouters of corona norms. On Monday, many people who ventured into the public places without wearing masks were sent to the Polytechnic College located temporary jail. Executive magistrate, police and municipal administration officials have been deployed under the drive.