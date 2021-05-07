Coronavirus in Ujjain: 232 new patients found in city

Ujjain: During the second wave of corona the district continues to record large number of corona cases. On Friday, 232 from city among 308 people in the district tested positive for corona. The tally is 15,377 and the toll is 154.

On Thursday, 370 people tested positive for corona taking the tally to 15,069 in the district. Out of 2,047 sample reports, 268 persons from Ujjain City, 32 from Barnagar, 29 from Mahidpur, 23 from Tarana, 14 from Nagda, 3 from Ghattia and from 1 Khachrod including 153 women tetsted positive on the day. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,921 patients, 1,507 of them symptomatic, are under treatment across the district. Samples of 2,52,434 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. Highest 349 patients were discharged in 1-day on Thursday taking the number of corona winners to 11,994 in the district.