Coronavirus in Ujjain: 206 from city among 255 test positive

Ujjain: The district logged 2 more deaths and 255 new cases of corona on Monday. As per the medical bulletin issued late on the day, a total of 206 people tested positive for corona in the city. The district’s tally has thus reached 9,961 and the toll is 131.

With the deaths of two more persons the toll due to corona reached 129 in the district on Sunday. As per the medical bulletin issued at 12.15 am (after midnight), a 90-year-old man from the city who was admitted to a hospital after testing corona-positive on April 8-- died on April 18. A 37-year old man from the city, who tested corona-positive on April 7, died while undergoing treatment on April 18.

On Sunday 311 people tested positive for corona taking the district’s tally to 9,706. Out of 1,671 sample reports, 262 persons from Ujjain City, 34 from Tarana, 12 from Barnagar, 2 from Mahidpur and 1 from Ghattia including 114 women tested positive for corona on Sunday. All of them were symptomatic.

Overall, 2,679 patients are under treatment. Among them 1577 are symptomatic. Samples of 2,21,117 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 120 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 6,898.