Coronavirus in Ujjain: 203 from city among 281 test positive

Ujjain: Corona tally was hovering near 16,000 cases mark in the district on Sunday. According to the official bulletin 203 more people test positive for corona in the city while the district reported 281 new cases of Covid-19 on the day. The tally is 15,994 and toll is 154.

On Saturday the toll remained on 154 with no new deaths recorded due to corona. A total of 286 people tested positive for corona taking the district’s tally to 15,663. Out of 1,845 sample reports, 220 people from Ujjain City, 20 from Barnagar, 14 from Nagda, 13 from Mahidpur, 8 from Tarana, 7 from Khachrod and 4 from Ghattia including 104 women tested corona-positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 3,173 patients, out which 1,602 are symptomatic, are now under treatment for corona. Samples of 2,56209 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 134 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 12,336.

Students, cops on C-radar

Out of the 1,845 samples 286 people tested positive for corona in the district on Saturday. The positivity rate was at 15.5 per cent.

Cops continued to beon corona radar here as a large number of policemen and their relatives living in the Naagjhiri Police Lines tested positive for corona on the day.

On Saturday, a 22-year-old personnel of the 32nd SAF Battalion, 25-year-old personnel of BSF, cops and their relatives aged 36 years, 62 years, 57 years, 36 years, 27 years and 32 years living in the Police Lines and a 21-year-old girl tested positive for corona.

The new patients included a 39-year-old and a 60-year-old inmate of Central Bhairavgarh Jail besides a doctor of the jail.

Four members of a family including three women aged 69, 16 and 34 years and a man aged 20 years in the Udayan Marg area tested positive for corona. A total of 35 students testted corona-positive on Saturday. A 6-month-old baby boy also got infected.

A health worker, lady professor in Mahananda Nagar, a medical representative, a priest of Bada Ganesh temple and his wife, an Anganwadi worker, a Ujjain Municipal Corporation employee, three employees of different banks, a 31-year-old woman working in court are among the latest victims of the corona.