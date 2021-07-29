Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 more test positive; 3 under treatment

Ujjain: Amid the anti-corona vaccination drive, the district reported a Covid case after a month. The administration has increased the test count and has started tracing the people who came in contact with the infected person.

The second wave of Covid-19 which wreaked havoc across the country declined by the end of June. Ujjain was reporting nil cases for long. All the Covid Care Centres and Corona wards hospitals were going empty. However, the reporting of a new case has concerned administration.

The person who tested corona positive is a teacher who resides in Ujjain and travelled to Shajapur. He is believed to have contraction the infection there itself. At present, he is in home isolation. Tracing for the people who were in his contact is on.

Besides him another person tested positive for corona in Nagda. Out of 1,448 samples 2 reports turned out to be positive on the day. Including two new cases now 3 persons are under treatment at various health facilities across the district./

So far 9,81,494 people have been given the 1st dose of anti-corona vaccine and 2,02,472 people have been given both doses of the vaccine.in past 24 hours 24,874 people were vaccinated across the district.

With the addtion of the latest case the tally of corona patients reached 19,095 in the district. The toll is 171. so far the administration has collected 412,890 samples.