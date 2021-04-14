Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 more succumb, 243 from city among 267 test positive

Ujjain:The district recorded two more deaths due to corona and 267 new cases on Wednesday. District tally reached 8,561 including 243 new patients from the city while the overall toll is now 122.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11.30 pm, a 64-year-old man from the city who tested positive on April 5, died while undergoing treatment on April 13.

The second person claimed by corona was a 58-year-old woman of Ujjain City who tested corona-positive on April 11 and died during treatment.

On Tuesday, the toll reached 120 mark with 2 deaths and 249 persons tested corona- positive taking the tally to 8,294. As per the medical bulletin issued at 11.30 pm, out of 1,554 sample reports, 249 persons were tested Corona positive. A total of 205 persons from Ujjain City, 19 from Tarana, 8 from Mahidpur, 6 from Ghattiya, 5 from Nagda, 4 from Barnagar and 2 from Khachrod including 100 women tested positive on Tuesday. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 1,912 patients, 1,067 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 2,12,851 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 56 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 6,262.

Kids, teenagers under grip of corona

On Tuesday, out of 249 positive patients, children up to 2 years of age have been found to be corona-positive. A 2-year-old girl living on Mahavir Bagh, Indore Road has been isolated at home after testing positive. A 13-year-old child from Sneh Nagar, a 2-year-old child from Tarana, a 14-year-old child from village Ganvadi and an 18-year-old girl from Ghattia, a 15-year-old child from village Sawan, an 8-year-old girl from Khachrod, an 18-year-old girl from village Dabri, a 15-year-old girl from Nageshwar Dham, Ujjain, two girls, 19 years and 10 years old, living in MIG Mani Nagar, have tested positive for corona.

Patients’ discharge ratio is pathetic

For the last 13 days, the number of patients who have tested positive from April 1 to 13 April is 1,931 while the number of patients discharged is 786 which is around 40 per cent. Sixty per cent of the patients are still under treatment.

Soni makes an important announcement, but fails to wear mask

Several Congress party workers appeared in public space to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar. At a programme beneath the statue of Dr Ambedkar at Tower Chowk, District Congress Committee (urban) president Mahesh Soni offered party's two-storeyed office and two dharmshalas in city for use as Covid-19 wards in view of rise in coronavirus cases. He, however, himself forgot to wear face mask.

Covidiots: Spot fine on 104, 28 sent to jail

Despite enforcement of Covid-19 protocol, people are yet not ready to abide the guidelines. On Wednesday, following violation of these norms, a spot fine of Rs 20,800 was recovered from 104 persons in wake of not wearing the face masks. Likewise, 28 violators were sent to temporary jails. According to upper collector Jitendra Singh Chouhan, 30 persons were booked under Section 188 of the IPC for violation of provisions of Section 144 of the Cr P C which have been enforced in wake of corona curfew (CC).

Tarana MLA sanctions 11L

Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar has sanctioned Rs 11 lakh from his MLA fund various relief works to be carried out in the district for the corona pandemic. He has sanctioned Rs 3 lakh for the purchase of oxygen cylinders, Rs 5 lakh for Remedesivir injections and Rs 3 lakh for purchasing corona examination machines.