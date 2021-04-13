Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 more succumb as 205 from city among 249 test positive

Ujjain: With 2 more person succumbing to corona on Tuesday, the toll reached 120 mark in the district. While the district’s tally reached 8,294 with 249 people testing positive on the day. It included 205 patients from the City.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11.30 pm, a 75-year-old person from Ujjain who tested corona-positive and died during treatment. While, a 47-year old man tested corona-positive on April 11 and died during treatment due to co-morbidities including obesity, hypertension and bilateral pneumonia.

Meanwhile, with the death of a patient on Monday, the toll reached to 118. Also, 317 persons tested positive on the day which took the number of corona patients in the district to 8,045 mark. As per the medical bulletin issued at 12.15 am (After midnight), 287 persons from Ujjain City, 9 each from Barnagar and Tarana and 6 each from Nagda and Ghattiya including 130 women were tested corona positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 1,721 patients, 911 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 2,11,297 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 34 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 6,206.

ISKCON’S PRO BEREAVED

Radhe Shyam Dubey, the father of ISKCON PRO Pt Raghav Das, died on early Tuesday. He tested corona-positive recently and was under treatment. He was also president of Government Pensioner Employees Association and Richa Vichar Manch. His last rites were performed as per the Corona protocol. Several social workers paid rich tributes to Pt Dubey.

Covidiots: 81 booked, 35 sent to jail

Despite enforcement of Covid-19 protocol, people are yet not ready to abide the guidelines. On Tueday, following violation of these norms, a spot fine of Rs 12,200 was recovered from 61 persons in wake of not wearing the face masks. Likewise, 35 violators were sent to temporary jails. According to upper collector Jitendra Singh Chouhan, 81 persons were booked under Section 188 of the IPC for violation of provisions of Section 144 of the Cr P C which have been enforced in wake of corona curfew (CC).