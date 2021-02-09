Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 more found infected in city

Ujjain: Two persons tested positive for corona taking the number of patients to 5,178 in the district on Monday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 81 sample reports received on the day, 2 persons (both from Ujjain City) including 1 woman tested corona positive. Overall 47 patients, 20 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment.

Samples of 1, 68, 086 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 6 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has remained on 5,028.