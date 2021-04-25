Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 more die of corona; city logs 250 cases

Ujjain:

The district logged 2 more deaths and 304 new cases of corona on Sunday. As per the medical bulletin issued late on the day, a total of 250 people tested positive for corona in the city. The district’s tally reached 11,615 and the toll is 139.

On Saturday, three more patients fell prey to corona taking the toll to 137 in the district.

As per the medical bulletin issued at about 11.50 pm on Saturday, a 39-year-old man from the city, who tested positive on April 19 succumbed to the coronavirus infection on April 24. A 75-year-old woman from city who tested corona-positive on April died on the same day while undergoing treatment. A 45-year-old woman of city who tested positive on April 19, succumbed on Saturday.

On the other hand, the district recorded 300 plus on the second consecutive day as 304 persons tested positive taking the overall tally 11,311. Out of 1,712 sample reports, 257 persons from Ujjain City, 16 from Tarana, 12 from Barnagar, 7 from Mahidpur, 5 from Ghattia, 4 from Nagda and 3 from Khachrod including 140 women tested corona positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,789 patients, of which 1,417 are symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,30,854 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 223 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 8,385.