Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 more die of corona, city logs 180 new cases

Ujjain: The district logged 2 more deaths and 249 new cases of corona on Saturday. As per the medical bulletin issued late on the day, a total of 180 people tested positive for corona in the city. The district’s tally thus reached 12,190 and the toll is 144.

On Monday, three more patients including a woman died due to corona infection taking the district’s toll to 142.

As per the medical bulletin issued at about 11 pm, a 52-year-old man from city tested corona-positive on April 23 and he died on April 26. A 57-year-old man patient from city contracted corona infection on April 25. He died on April 26. A 48-year-old woman from city tested corona positive on April 25 and died during treatment on April 26.

The district logged more than 300 cases on the fourth consecutive day on Monday with 326 people testing positive. The district’s tally thus reached 11,941. Out of 1,464 sample reports, 273 people from Ujjain City, 20 from Barnagar, 18 from Tarana, 10 from Mahidpur, 3 from Ghattia and 1 each from Nagda and Khachrod including 112 women tested positive on the day. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,874 active patients, 1,473 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,33,893 people have been taken from across the district so far and no report is awaited. With highest- 323 people discharged on a day, the total number of corona winner has gone up to 8,925.