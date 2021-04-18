Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 more die of corona; 262 from city among 311 test positive

Ujjain: The district logged 2 more deaths and 311 new cases of corona on Saturday. As per the medical bulletin issued late on the day, a total of 262 more people tested positive for corona in the city. The district’s tally has thus reached 9,706 and the toll is 129.

Meanwhile, 2 more persons succumbed to corona taking toll to 127 in the district reached on Saturday. As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, a 55-year-old man from Tarana, who was admitted to a hospital after testing corona-positive on April 6, died on April 17. A 65-year old man from Ujjain City who tested corona-positive on April 8, died during treatment on April 17.

On Saturday 236 people tested positive taking the corona tally to 9,395 in the district. Out of 1,638 sample reports, 190 persons from Ujjain City, 27 from Tarana, 8 from Nagda, 7 from Mahidpur and 4 from including 97 women tested positive on Saturday. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,490 patients, 1,487 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 2,19,446 persons were under treatment across the district and no report was awaited on Saturday. With 55 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winner as of Saturday was 6,778.