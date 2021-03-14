Coronavirus in Ujjain: 18 from city among 24 test positive

Ujjain: Two dozen people tested positive for the number corona taking the number of patients to 5,492 in the district on Saturday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 437 sample reports received on the day, 24 persons including 18 from Ujjain City, 2 each from Tarana and Khachrod and 1 each from Nagda and Mahidpur including 8 women were tested Corona positive.

The new patients include 8 senior citizens, 2 electric shop owners, a policeman, a transport department employee, a stamp vendor, a milk shop owner and an NGO employee. Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined.

Overall, 194 patients, 89 of them symptomatic are under treatment. Samples of 1, 76, 821 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 7 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,195.