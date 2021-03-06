Coronavirus in Ujjain: 18 from city among 19 test positive

Ujjain: Nineteen people tested positive for corona patients taking the number of patients to 5,349 in the district on Friday. Three senior citizens, 2 engineers, a government college professor couple, a women judge, a farmer, a private school principal, a private school teacher and a woman staff of a post-office were among the ones who tested positive. Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 295 sample reports received on the day, 19 persons including 18 from Ujjain City and 1 from Khachrod including 10 women tested corona-positive. Overall, 122 patients, 55 of them symptomatic are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 73, 880 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 4 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners had gone up to 5,124.