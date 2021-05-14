Coronavirus in Ujjain: 176 among 279 test positive; tally 17,307, toll 158

Ujjain: As per the medical bulletin released at 11: pm on Friday 176 people from city among 279 from the district tested positive for corona. The tally has reached 17,307 and toll is 158.

On Thursday, death of two more corona patients took the toll to 158 in the district. According to health bulletin, a 54-year-old man from the city tested corona-positive on April 28 and succumbed on May 13. While, a 35-year-old woman patient from Mahidpur was admitted in the hospital after testing corona positive on May 9. She died on May 12.

On Thursday, 270 more people tested positive for corona taking the tally 17,038. Out of 1,791 sample reports, 182 persons from Ujjain City, 35 from Barnagar, 28 from Nagda, 15 from Mahidpur, 6 from Khachrod and 2 from Tarana and Ghattia including about 90 women tests corona positive on the day. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 3,262 patients under treatment, of which 1,705 are symptomatic.

Samples of 2,65,073 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 219 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 13,618.

Meanwhile, Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla instructed all the incident commanders, CSPs, executive magistrates and police officers to confiscate two-wheeler and four-wheelers barring medical emergency vehicles roaming during Janta Curfew from Saturday. They said such vehicles of the persons should be seized on the spot. They said that the seized vehicles should be released only after judicial process. Referring to the Janta Curfew imposed to stop the spread of Corona , collector appealed to the common people to stay in their homes and don’t come outside homes without any work.