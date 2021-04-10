Coronavirus in Ujjain: 160 from city in new 1-day high; 218 cases take tally to 7,516

Ujjain: With 218 testing positive the district on Saturday recorded highest single-day cases since the corona outbreak. The new cases include 160 patients from City. The toll is 117 while the is 7516.

Meanwhile, with two more patient succumbing to death on Friday, the toll reached 117. Also, 150 persons tested positive taking the tally to 7,298 in the district. As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 1,402 sample reports received on the day, 150 persons including 124 from Ujjain City, 6 from Tarana, 5 each from Mahidpur and Ghattiya, 4 each from Barnagar and Nagda and 2 from Khachrod including 56 women tested corona-positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 1,216 patients, 611 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,07,289 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 74 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,965.

Cap on rates of healthcare facilities

Collector Asheesh Singh on Saturday capped the rates of all hospitals in Ujjain. Accordingly, rates of various medical facilities have been ensured under the Epidemic Act and have been implemented unilaterally with immediate effect so as to benefit the common man.

Mahakal priest succumbs

A preist of Mahakaleshwar Temple Chandra Mohan Pujari (70) died of Covid-19 during treatment at a private hospital in Indore’s on Friday. His funeral was held at Indore on Saturday. Two temple priests infected with coronavirus are admitted in hospital presently. A young priest had died of the dreaded virus a week ago.

Ex-MP inspects hospitals

State BJP vice-president and ex-Member of Parliament Chintamani Malaviya visited the corona wards in city on Saturday. He also visited Madhav Nagar Hospital to interact with corona patients.

Demise of siblings from Mirzawadi

Dreaded novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of people from all walks of life, be it elderly or kids, man or woman, commoners or celebrities and in a latest it has caused untimely death of two of the renowned cricketers of the city- Aftab Brothers within the span of few days.

The elder one among Aftaab brothers of the Mirzawadi area, 53-year-old Faiek Aftaab died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Indore on April 3.

He caught corona infection while undergoing treatment for head injuries at a hospital. He was a senior lecturer of mathematics at St Paul’s Senior Secondary School. His elder son had died under unfortunate circumstances a couple of years ago. He is survived by his wife who is a guest faculty at a college and his son.

The family was in more testing times as Faiek’s younger brother Womik Aftaab (51) died during treatment here on Saturday.

He tested corona-positive on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital where he breathed his last on Saturday morning. He was a businessman based out of Indore and Ujjain. According to family sources, he is survived by estranged wife and their two sons. Sources also informed that their elder brother Sharik and his kin have also tested positive and were rushed to a private hospital of Dewas couple of days ago.

A pall of gloom descended in the Mirzawadi area and among the members of local sports world and teaching community due to the sudden and untimely demise of Aftaab brothers. Both of them were excellent cricket players. They also won accolades in academics during school and college time. Their school and college mates expressed profound grief on their sudden demise.

Delhi-based senior journalist and sports writer Parvez Ahmed said, “Two of my young and talented cousin brothers left for the heavenly abode within a week. I am saddened as they were quite close to my heart.”