Coronavirus in Ujjain: 13 women among 27 test positive

Ujjain: Twenty-seven more people tested positive for the corona taking the number of patients to 5,673 in the district on Friday. The toll as per official records is 105.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 1462 sample reports received on the day, 27 persons including 20 from Ujjain City, 3 from Nagda, 2 from Khachrod and 1 each from Mahidpur and Ghattiya including 13 women tested corona-positive. All of them are symptomatic.

The new patients include 9 senior citizens, 2 bank employees and students, a tea merchant, a health worker and a cop. Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined.

Overall, 282 patients, 131 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 1, 82, 869 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 21 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,286.

Head constable succumbs to corona

Corona took one more life of a head constable on Friday night, the head constable was posted at Ghattiya police station. Head constable Bherulal Hada was found positive 7 days ago. He was first hospitalised at a private hospital at Ujjain and later on when his condition deteriorated he was shifted to CHL Hospital at Indore. On Friday night his worsened further and he died while undergoing the treatment. With his death, the death toll of the city due to Corana pandemic reached at 106, though the official record is yet to count this death. In March 3 deaths were recorded in the city due to Covid-19, so far.