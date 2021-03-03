Coronavirus in Ujjain: 12 from city among 14 test positive

Ujjain: Fourteen persons tested positive for corona taking the number of patients to 5,301 in the district on Tuesday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 338 sample reports received on the day 14 persons including 12 from Ujjain City and 1 each from Tarana and Nadga including 3 women tested corona-positive. Overall, 92 patients, 41 of them symptomatic, are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 72, 932 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 2 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,106.