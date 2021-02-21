Coronavirus in Ujjain: 1 more woman from city tests positive

Ujjain: On a positive note only 1 person tested positive for corona taking the number patients to 5,217 in the district on Saturday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 233 sample reports received on the day, 1 woman (from Ujjain City) was tested Corona positive. 45 patients, 17 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment.

Samples of 1, 70, 822 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 1 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,069.