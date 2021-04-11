Coronavirus in Ujjain: 1 more succumbs as 181 from city among 212 test positive

Ujjain: As one more patient fell prey to the coronavirus the toll reached 118 in the district on Sunday. The district recorded second highest single-day figure with 212 cases including 181 from the city on Sunday. The overall tally is 7,728.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11.35 pm, a 58-year-old woman from city was hospitalised after testing corona-positive on April 8. She died while undergoing treatment on April 11.

The toll was 117 on Friday. The tally on Friday was 7,516. As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 1386 sample reports received on the day, 218 persons including 160 from Ujjain City, 31 from Barnagar, 12 from Mahidpur, 8 from Nagda, 4 from Tarana, 2 from Khachrod and 1 from Ghattiya and 88 women tested corona-positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 1270 patients, 672 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,08,675 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 164 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 6,129.

BVP purchases 5 oxygen machines

The availability of oxygen is a big concern for the healthcare facilities even as the infections are spreading rapidly in the city. Many patients have died due to dearth of oxygen facility. Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) has procured 5 machines for oxygen manufacturing and distribution to mitigate this deficiency: 1 machine was purchased by Harsiddi branch, 2 by Sandipani branch and 2 by Sant Satkar Samiti. Dr Smita Karjgaonkar, president of BVP’s Harsiddi branch said that a joint working committee has also been constituted to oversee the utilisation of these machines.