Coronavirus in Ujjain: 1 more person tests positive in city

Ujjain: On a positive note only 1 person tested positive for corona taking the number patients to 5,212 on Wednesday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 196 sample reports received on the day, 1 person (from Ujjain City) tested corona positive. Overall, 47 patients, 18 of them symptomatic, are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 70, 057 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 5 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,062.