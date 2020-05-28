Coronavirus in MP: Govt offices told to keep thermal gun, bio-metric attendance suspended

Indore: To detect the symptoms of coronavirus, all central and state ggovernment offices have to keep a thermal gun and record the temperature of everyone, who enters the office. Also, biometric attendance has to be suspended till the threat of the virus is neutralised.

Following the re-opening of the government from Wednesday the district administration released a detailed office protocol for government office on Thursday.

The protocol mentions that seating distance of all officers and employees should not be less than 2-metres. Everyone must be wearing a surgical mask. Pieces of cloth, handkerchief, 'gamcha' are not allowed as a substitute for a surgical mask.

The use of gutkha, tobacco etc. will be banned in offices. Also, there should be no signs of spitting etc. at any place in the workplace. There should be sanitisers outside the office halls and seating halls of employees.

Collector Manish Singh directed that no employee who has a cold, cough, fever should not come to the office.

Special care should be taken on ensuring the cleanliness and sanitisation of the entire office space.

The collector directed that there should be thermal guns and there should be a person assigned to check temperature of every person who enters the office.Taking of biometric attendances should be postponed. In addition, every department should appoint an officer for the compliance of the order. To check whether the issued instructions are being followed properly, Singh has instructed Indore Municipal Corporation to impose spot fine on erring government offices.