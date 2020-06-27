Coronavirus in MP: First case found in Thikri, deceased cancer patient of Garoth tests positive

Thikri: A sweeper of health department of Dawana village became the first victim of COVID-19 in the area after testing positive on Friday. Subsequently, the health department collected 20 samples of persons who had contact history with the sweeper. There was complete mayhem in Dawana and Thikri after the reports arrived. The patient was referred to Barwani for treatment. The locality where he resides was declared as containment area and force has been deployed to keep a tab on those moving in the area. Block medical officer Dr RS Mujhalda said that the health department is surveying surrounding areas for contact history and people with coronavirus symptoms. The administration has closed down all shops and haat bazaar in the area. However, the locals have urged that shops be closed on all days only in containment areas.

Garoth: The coronavirus has now started spreading in Boliya village, as the second case was brought to light recently. Shyamlal Nayak of PatidarMohalla had cancer and was receiving treatment in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He was taken to Jhalawar, Rajasthan due to a steep decline in his health, where he died during treatment. His test results turned out to be positive, after which locality of his residence in Boliya were sealed. The area has been declared a containment zone and cops have been deployed. His kin and persons having contact history will be tested on Sunday, said medical officer Dr Rakesh Patidar.