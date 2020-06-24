Coronavirus in MP: 4 new cases found in Ratlam, 18 under treatment

Ratlam: Four new positive patients were detected here as per Health Bulletin issued on Wednesday evening. Three new patients are from Ratlam while one from Jaora. Two patients out of three of Ratlam city are from Millat Nagar, a containment area. One patient from Ratlam is from Anand colony while Jaora patient is from Kashiram Colony.

Total number of active patient has now gone up to 18 at present while sample test reports of 77 suspected patients are yet to be received. All the active patients are continued to remain admitted at the Government Medical College COVID-19 Hospital here.

A total of 33 containment areas existed at present in the district. Ratlam city’s containment areas are: Tata Nagar, Lohar road, Gokuldham, Deendayal Nagar, Naya pura, Getwell hospital, Ved Vyas (Madina ) colony, Saint Ravidas Chowk, P&T Colony, Naharpura, Kasturba Nagar, Palace road, Arihant Parisar, Mominpura, Laxmanpura, Nayapura ,Seranipura-2, Virakhedi, Kasai Mandi, Samta Nagar, Jawhar Nagar, Badi Sitlamata.Jaora’s containment areas are as under: Pathan Toli, Gadi Khana, Hatikhana, Baba Shaid Dargah road, Nazar baug, Samta Nagar, Gawli Mohalla, Narsinghpura, Neemchowk and Sanwaria colony. One containment area which exists in Taal is Karwakhedi.