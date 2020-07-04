Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: One fresh case in Ratlam, veggie vendor tests positive in Pipri

Fight against Covid-19 is continued in the district on many fronts. Five patients have been discharged on recovery today from the Government Medical College (GMC) Covid-19 hospital while one patient was detected from Rajendra Nagar area of the city here on Saturday.

Kill Corona Drive (KCD) is going on in full swing in the district claimed an official information. Over 22 % population has been surveyed under the KCD so far.

On Saturday five patients on recovery have been discharged from GMC which included two residents of Ratlam and three of Jaora.

Now, 22 patients are under treatment in the GMC. Out of around 4,500 tests of COVID-19,170 samples have tested positive. In Ratlam so far 142 patients have recovered while six deaths have taken place.

In KCD 315 survey teams comprising 1,140 members have surveyed more than 42,800 persons. So far 350 persons have been referred for further check up by the doctors while 354 persons have been home

quarantined.

Veggie vendor test positive in Pipri

A vegetable vendor of Pipri has tested positive for COVID-19. Panic prevailed in Pipri as the vegetable shop was in operation until the morning of the day on which the report arrive.

The samples were taken on June 30 and till Saturday many people bought vegetables from the shop. The locals are worried as to how the health department will take samples of the people who came in the direct contact of the vegetable vendor.

As soon as the reports were out, tehsildar Abhishek Sharma along BMO, Health Department and Police reached the Koli Mohalla and sent the patient to Barwani COVID-Hospital. Village Pipri health department comes under Kasrawad district Khargone, BMO Kasrawad, Rakesh Patidar said that our team is conducting a door-to-door survey.

Three samples were taken at the Thikri health center by the team out of which two have tested negative while one has tested positive. While 20 samples have been collected from Barufatak and 22 samples have also been sent from Talwara, Mandwara for investigation, their report is yet to come. Tehsildar has again warned the locals that strict action will be taken against those who do not follow the unlock norms.

After declaring Koli Mohalla as containment zone, tehsildar Abhishek Sharma observed that the customers are ignoring the circles marks outside the bank so he advised customers of Bank of India to observe social distancing.