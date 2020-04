Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: List of district-wise hotspots in the state

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Madhya Pradesh Government on Thursday issued the list of COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts to be sealed as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Here are the list of district-wise hotspots in Madhya Pradesh:

Hotspots in Jabalpur:

1.Kachiya Path, Gol Bazar, Jabalpur

2. Professor Colony, Jabalpur

3. Suhagi, Saraswati Colony, Jabalpur

4. Andherdeo, Jabalpur

5. Shankar Nagar, Jabalpur

6. Maulana ki Gali, Kotwali, Jabalpur

7. Rampur, Jabalpur

8. Panch-Sheel Nagar

Hotspots in Gwalior:

1. Doli Bua ka Pul, Gwalior

2. Chetakpuri, Gwalior

3. Vijay Nagar, Amkho, Gwalior

4. Naka Chandravadni ,Gwalior

5. Satyadev Nagar, Gwalior

6. BSF colony, Tekanpur, Gwalior

Hotspots in Khargone:

1. Dhargaon village

2. Asangaon village

3. Badgaon village

4. Saakar Nagar, KGN

5. Ward No 11 Kasrawad

Hotspot in Morena:

1. Ward No 47, Morena

Hotspot in Shivpuri:

1. Khaniyadhana city

Hotspots in Badwani:

1. Aman Nagar, Sendhwa

2. Khalwadi Mohalla, Sendhwa

3. Madeena Nagar , Sendhwa

4. Paanwadi Mohalla, Badwani

5. Star Colony, Barwani

Hotspot in Betul:

1. Bhaisdehi city

Hotspots in Vidisha:

1. Kadi Mohalla, Sironj

2. Mirjapur karimi Mohalla, Ganj-Basoda

Hotspot in Sheopur:

1. Hasanpur Haveli, Shepour City

Hotspots in Chindwara:

1. Gulabara Village

2. Imlikheda Village

3. Sarna Village

4. Malanwara Village

Hotspot in Raisen:

1. Ward No 06, Raisen

Hotspots in Hoshangabad:

1. DeshBandhu para ,Itarsi

2. Jeen Mohalla Itarsi

3. Haji Manjil itarsi

Hotspots in Khandwa:

1. Sanjay Colony, Khandwa

2. Makka Masjid, Khandwa

Hotspot in Dhar:

1. Bakhtawar Marg, Dhar

Hotspots in Dewas:

1. Peetha Road, Dewas

2. Nahar Darwaja , Dewas

3. Sheetla Mata Ward Haatpipliya City

4. PaaniGaon Village Kannod