Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa logs 28 new cases, 1 death

Khandwa: On Saturday 30 people were discharged from the hospital and Covid Care Centre, while one person died of corona and 28 new Covid-19 patients were found in the district. The districtís tally is 3,641.
Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma said that at present there are 224 active cases of corona infection in the district. He said that at present there are 165 patients in home isolation, while 43 patients in hospital isolation and remaining undergoing treatment in other district.
Five got discharged in Khetia
Khetia: In Khetia village of Barwani district, five people got discharged from the Covid Care Centre after they recovered. Bhavsar couple who were admitted here at the centre about 10 days back after they got infected praised doctors and health workers efforts. They recite poem in honour of doctors and health workers.
Ambulance driver Kailash Bhai along with Khetia police station in-charge Santosh Sawale, chief municipal officer Yashwant Shukla, Nagar Panchayat deputy engineer Raju Davar, wished the patients to be healthy by offering them saplings.
20 more test positive in Gandhwani
Gandhwani: In Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district, as many 20 people found Covid-19 positive and now its become cause of concern for both administration and health department as the area is one of the most tribal dominated area. According to information, as many 34 people undergone rapid antigen test (RAT) and out of them 20 found infected.
According to information, once again a large number of positive people have come out in Gandhwani, and it is becoming clear that as the scope of investigation about how the number of positive people suffering in Gandhwani is increasing. With this total number of active cases in the tehsil raised 116, with 97 of them undergoing home isolation, while remaining at the hospital.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)