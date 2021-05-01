Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa logs 28 new cases, 1 death

Khandwa: On Saturday 30 people were discharged from the hospital and Covid Care Centre, while one person died of corona and 28 new Covid-19 patients were found in the district. The districtís tally is 3,641.

Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma said that at present there are 224 active cases of corona infection in the district. He said that at present there are 165 patients in home isolation, while 43 patients in hospital isolation and remaining undergoing treatment in other district.

Five got discharged in Khetia

Khetia: In Khetia village of Barwani district, five people got discharged from the Covid Care Centre after they recovered. Bhavsar couple who were admitted here at the centre about 10 days back after they got infected praised doctors and health workers efforts. They recite poem in honour of doctors and health workers.