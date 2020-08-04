Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: It is now in the hands of public to protect themselves, says Narottam Mishra

Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the government has made all its efforts in containing the virus. "We cannot hold lockdown for long time. This is affecting the economy and the life of the common man. Therefore we have eased the lockdown. It is now in the hands of the public that they somehow protect themselves from this infection."

The Home Minister, in talk with the media, said, "The government has made hospitals, treatment, ventilators, medicines and other facilities free. But we pray that people should not need it. Caution can only prevent this disease. Therefore, people should adopt for themselves every possible way of safety.