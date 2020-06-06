Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Five new cases found in Ratlam, tally 51

Ratlam: Covid-19 cases are rising in the district since last few days and on Saturday morning again five new positive cases have been reported while on Friday evening one new case was reported after sample tests reports received from Government Medical College (GMC) which took the total number of active positive cases to 16 in the district.

The new cases include three cases from Jaora while two cases from Ratlam city. One case which was reported on Friday evening was of a resident of Ratlam.

After reporting of new Covid-19 cases the District administration has decided to launch a door-to-door health survey in Ratlam and Jaora.

According to official information, samples of a fifty-year-old woman of Jaora- who had passed away yesterday and was brought and admitted in the GMC here from Jaora on the complaint of respiratory distress- have tested positive.

Amon the new positive cases from Ratlam city are a 65-year-old resident of Lohar road here and 19-year-old of Saint Ravidas chowk.

On Friday evening a 29 years old person resident of Gokuldham colony of Ratlam city has tested positive. He was detected as suspected during contact tracing and was quarantined on May 31.

Four new containment areas have been created in the district which raised the number of total containment areas to fifteen at present.

District administration report said that in Jaora people have been advised to remain inside the houses as health teams will be visiting on June 7 and 8 at their respective houses.

In the district since lockdown started a total of 51 positive cases have been reported so far and out of which four deaths have taken place due to Covid-19 While 31 persons have recovered and discharged from the Government Medical College here. Sixteen persons are active positive while four deaths have taken place.

In Ratlam during a meeting addressed by district collector Ruchika Chauhan attended by doctors, BLO, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers and Paramadical staff- Chauhan said that during survey police station wise enforcement teams will function in which tehsildar and police station incharge will be included. Survey teams will inform the enforcement team about the suspected case and enforcement team will immediately arrange Covid-19 test.

District collector said that strategy focusses on earliest possible detection of suspected cases. Medical shops have been directed to keep record of those to whom medicines of fever, cold related problem have been sold.