Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Districts to witness 'complete lockdown' for two days in a week, night curfew from 10 pm to 5

Bhopal: The number of cases of corona is on surge in the state and to prevent the spread, the state government had come up with the ‘partial lockdown’. Now, the Home Department has issued fresh directives to the district collectors to contain the coronavirus spread in the state.

The letter gives free hand to the collectors to impose the ‘unofficial lockdown’ or ‘lockdown in parts’.

The letter states that districts will be under complete lockdown for 2 days in a week. Sunday will witness ‘complete lockdown’ in addition to either Saturday or Monday. The decision for the same has been handed over to the district crisis management groups, as per the requirement of the respective area.

The night curfew will be regularised from 10 pm to 5 am or 8 pm to 5 pm every day, as per the requirement of the area.

It is asked that the government officers shall run with full capacity and the private offices are permitted to with 30 to 50 percent.

If a COVID-19 patient is found in the government or in the private office, the security and sanitisation protocol of COVID-19 shall be followed strictly.

Social distancing norms, use of mask, the limit set in the functions like marriages, and last rites should be followed strictly.